Obituary for Kenneth L. Lindeman

Kenneth LeRoy Lindeman, age 80, of Green Isle, MN, died on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 11 a.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The burial will be at 1 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Ken was born June 21, 1941 in Ipswich, SD to Herbert and Maymie (Kukrall) Lindeman, one of five children. He graduated from Minneapolis Marshall High School in 1959 and then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1963. He was a butcher for 40 years at Armour/Con Agra and then worked for Lunds & Byerly’s and Colborn’s for 10 years. He loved fishing, garage sales, collecting antiques and going to car shows.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Larry and sister, Caroline.
Survivors include his children, Kevin (Lisa) Lindeman of Green Isle, Lisa (Jeremy) Youngquist of Eden Prairie; grandchildren, Samantha Youngquist, Carley Hammers, Patrick Lange and Colleen Lange; sisters, Marlene (John) Peterson of Eau Claire, WI, and Sharlene (Mark) Rau of Big Lake, MN; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.