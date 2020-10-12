Obituary for Kenneth M. Schuster

Kenneth Michael Schuster, age 80, of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home.
A private family Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
Ken was born on January 11, 1940 in Belle Plaine, to Fred and Lillian (Latzke) Schuster, one of seven children. He was confirmed and graduated from the parochial High School at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. He proudly served his country for four years in the Navy Air Corps. He was a Chaska resident his entire life and worked as an expert carpenter at Hanson Builders in Edina for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lillian Schuster, brother, Gerald, brother-in-law, Gino Cordova.
Survivors include his siblings, Richard Schuster of San Jose, CA, Donald Schuster of Carver, Karen (Bruce) Nelson of Minnetonka, Geraldine Cordova of Brighton, CO, Sherryl (Gary) Briggs of Eden Prairie; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.