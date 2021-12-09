Obituary for Kenneth O. Eide

Kenneth Oren Eide, age 73, of Eden Prairie, formerly of Chaska, died on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Private family memorial services will be held.
Ken was born on March 15, 1948 in Williston, ND, to Kermit and Gladys (Dullum) Eide, one of three children. Ken was married to wife Judy for 51 years and has two sons, Erik (Jennifer) of Victoria and Jason of Eden Prairie. He has five grandchildren, Willem, Beckett, Keira, Finn and Jase. He was a proud papa of his boys and grandkids.
Ken enjoyed his career in finance. He was director of finance for Dayton Hudson Corp. until 1987. Then went into financial planning and was a certified financial planner, with IDS, which later became Ameriprise. He made many friends through his work.
Thank you to The Waters of Excelsior for the excellent care and support they provided us in these last two years. Also, thank you to Park Nicollet Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.