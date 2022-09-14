Obituary for Kenneth R. Bom

Kenneth Rodney Bom, age 94 of Minnetonka, passed away at his home on September 4, 2022.
Ken was born and grew up in Carver. He attended Chaska High School (‘46) where he met his future wife Colleen. He graduated from Minnesota State-Mankato with a degree in education. Ken served in the US Army in Korea and after discharge, Ken and Colleen were married in 1954. Ken was a long time educator and after stops in Adrian and Mountain Lake, MN, he taught in the St. Louis Park school system, teaching at Westwood Junior High and St. Louis Park High School until his retirement. Ken and Colleen loved family camping trips and especially cherished their time together along the North Shore. Ken was an avid golfer, playing until the age of 93. Ken was a loving husband and wonderful father who cherished his time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Colleen; parents, Rodney and Margaret Bom; and sister, Karilyn Miller. Survived by children, Rick Bom (Diana), Peg Bom and grandchildren, Jacob Bom and Maria Mangan (Deatrick).
Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 21 with visitation one hour prior at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Twin Cities-Minnetonka Campus, 16023 Minnetonka Blvd, Minnetonka, MN 55345. Private internment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church Twin Cities-Minnetonka Campus and Our Lady of Peace, St. Paul.