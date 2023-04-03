Obituary for Kenneth R. Klaus

Kenneth Richard Klaus, son of blacksmith Richard and homemaker, Jeanette, was born in Evergreen Park, IL in October of 1948. He was doubly blessed with a parochial education. Doubly blessed because of the knowledge received and because there he met his wonderful and
God-given helpmeet, Pamela. In August of 1970 they were married at their home church. Their marriage was blessed with three very special children: Kurt, who is married to Jodi and is a Pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lakeville, MN. Kirsten, a school teacher who is married to Jeff Lenzen in Chaska and Kristianna who is an occupational therapist and married to James Boren in Mabank, TX.
After he graduated from Springfield Seminary, he served as Pastor in Edgemont and Hot Springs, South Dakota; Danville, Illinois; Lakefield and Chaska, Minnesota and Dallas, Texas. For his work among the Lakota of Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, he was given a Native American name by the granddaughter of Chief Red Cloud. In 2002, he became speaker for The Lutheran Hour. During his time on the Lutheran Hour, stations increased from under 800 to 1,380. In retirement he continued to speak on that broadcast, write Daily Devotions and other publications. In December of 2005, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Concordia University in Mequon and in 2014 was selected as Alumni of the Year at that same institution.
Preceded in death by his parents, Pastor was welcomed into heaven by his Savior on March 23, 2023. Those whom he will see upon their arrival in paradise are his wife, Pamela. Kurt along with his wife, Jodi and their son, Braeden (Braedster), Kirsten with her husband Jeff and children Keenan (The Keenster), Ellianna (Elliemeister) and Trayton (Traytonovitch), Kris with her husband James. Others who will also be coming are: brother Tom and his wife Karen of Palatine, Illinois; sister Jan and her husband Bill Mayyou of Prospect Heights, Illinois, other saved family and redeemed friends which include Rich Cohrs, Trudy Bakalyar, Kathie Lenzen, and Pastor Barry Keurulainen, as well as redeemed friends from all around the world.
On Tuesday, the 11th day of April 2023, a memorial service and inurnment will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 E. 4th Street, in Chaska, Minnesota at eleven o’clock in the morning. The family will begin receiving visitors at ten o’clock in the morning. Immediately following the memorial service, all are invited to greet the family and share remembrances during a reception at a venue to be announced during the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed towards Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1515 Loop 256, Palestine, Texas 75801, Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 130 Luther Lane, Gun Barrel City, Texas 75156, and Bethesda Lutheran School, 1537 Baltimore Ave., Hot Springs, South Dakota, 57747.