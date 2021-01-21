Obituary for Kenneth Schroeder

Kenneth "Ken" Schroeder, age 89, of Shakopee, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Shakopee.
Ken was born in Mitchell, SD, on July 14, 1931, the son of Arthur and Lydia (Stern) Schroeder. He married Betty Hafermann on November 19, 1952, in Lydia, MN.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was the co-owner of Lakeside Masonry. He enjoyed spending time up north at the cabin, traveling with friends, and spending time with his family.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents, Arthur and Lydia; brothers, Laverne and twin brother, Keith; sisters, Jeanette Wymann, and Dale; mother/father-in-law, Elvyra and Gordon Hafermann.
Survivors include his children, Russell (Tracy), Ricki (Denise), Curtis (Amy), Tammy (Michael) Gustafson, Denise (John) Mykkanen, Dana (friend, Dionne Smith), and Darcy (Don) Koch; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Donald; sister, Ardis Aagard; sister-in-law, Kay Hafermann; former wife, Lucille Schroeder; nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday. Family and friends can view the livestream on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page beginning at 12 p.m. Interment with military honors will be held at Pleasant View Memorial Gardens in Burnsville. Memorials preferred to Parkinson's Foundation.
