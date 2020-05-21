Obituary for Kent D. Landor

Kent David Landor, age 52 of New Prague passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 due to heart complications at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN.
Kent was born on February 26, 1968 at the Air Force base in Lubbock, Texas, the son of David and Gail (Benny) Landor. He married Dawn Baker on October 18, 2013 at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake.
Kent graduated from Prior Lake High School in 1986 and then attended Winona State University for two years before finishing his bachelor’s degree in Aviation at Mankato State University. Kent began working as a pilot in 1993 for Sun County Airlines. In 2000, he started with Compass Airlines working as an APD to keep pilots qualified. Kent’s love of flying started when he was young and he enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes.
Traveling was a passion of Kent’s and he looked forward to the memorable trips he made up to Grand Marias every year. He and Dawn liked spending evening’s out and about together, cruising country roads and jamming out to music. Kent had a sweet tooth and would love stopping for ice cream. He enjoyed spending time out on his motorcycle, four-wheeling, fishing, waterskiing, duck hunting and shooting as a member of the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club team. He was fond of dogs, especially his late dog Nash.
His patient and understanding nature made Kent a natural teacher, who loved spending time helping people learn. He was a charismatic and kind person whose generosity spread to anyone in need. He cherished time spent with family and friends. Dawn and the boys, Mack and Blake were Kent’s world.
He will be missed by his wife, Dawn; son, McGuire “Mac” Landor, age 13; step-son, Blake Hannan, age 30; mother, Gail Landor; sister, Nancy Marcelle Landor; mother-in-law, Joanie Nagle.
He is preceded in death by his father, David Landor.
A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date at Holy Trinity United Methodist Church in Prior Lake, MN.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee 952-445-2755