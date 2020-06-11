Obituary for Kent D. Landor

Kent David Landor, age 52, of New Prague, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, due to heart complications at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
He will be missed by his wife, Dawn; son, Macguire “Mac” Landor, age 13; step-son, Blake Hannan, age 30; mother, Gail Landor; sister, Nancy Marcelle Landor; mother-in-law, Joanie Nagle.
He is preceded in death by his father, David Landor.
A celebration of Kent's life with dinner and dancing will be held on Saturday, July 11 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club, 2920 200th St. E., Prior Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee 952-445-2755