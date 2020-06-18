Obituary for Kevin C. Webb

Kevin C. Webb, age 43, of Shakopee, MN, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Kevin grew up in Cedar Falls, IA and attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and graduated from Cedar Falls High in 1995. Soon after graduation, Kevin began his career in the Auto industry as a salesman. While working at Dan Deery Motors, he met Carrie who was a part time receptionist while going to college at UNI, whom he married on July 24, 2004. After marriage, they moved to Shakopee, MN and soon started their family with the addition of Charlie and then Audrey a couple years later. Throughout his years in the industry he worked his way up to General Sales Manager/Owner Operator. One might say he was the best trade bidder in the industry but he would be most proud to be known as a fair boss who saw the potential in his employees and liked to have fun (with a few pranks here and there). He enjoyed boating, fishing, motorcycles, shooting his guns with friends at the range, and having a few cocktails & pull tabs at the bar. It was common to run into a fellow “car guy” wherever we went. Most of all he adored his wife and children. Whether boating on the lake, fishing, grilling (many will confirm he grilled the best steak around) or going for a drive around town, he enjoyed every moment with them.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Carrie; son, Charlie; daughter, Audrey; parents, Larry and Diane; brother, Brian; grandmother, Lila DeWolfe and many loved Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Viola Webb, and Harold DeWolfe.
A Celebration of Kevin’s Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials or contributions to the Webb family Go Fund Me account are preferred. https://www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-the-webb-family
