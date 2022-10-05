Obituary for Kevin D. Adamek

Kevin David Adamek, age 68, of Jordan, passed peacefully on October 3, 2022.
A time of gathering will be on Thursday, October 6, 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation-Jordan Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 7, 11 a.m., with a time of gathering, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan. Interment at St. John Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are preferred.
Kevin was born on December 8, 1953, in New Prague, to Edward Michael and Hattie Elizabeth (Rezac), and grew up in Webster, MN. After graduating from New Prague High School in 1972, Kevin spent his life serving his community of Jordan. He owned and operated the local Napa Auto Parts stores, had a successful real-estate business, served 29 years with the Jordan Fire Department, many years with the Jordan Commercial Club and was active with St. John’s Catholic Church.
Kevin had many adventures outdoors hunting, fishing, golfing, motorcycling, vacations with his family to Detroit Lakes, camping at Fish Lake, boating and gardening. Indoors, Kevin’s adventures continued playing cards, cribbage, or dice, taking his chance at pull tabs, cocktails with friends, watching NASCAR and had a special love/hate relationship with the Minnesota sports teams. Through his passion in music, he was an accomplished drummer, with the bands Moonshine, Tuxedo and Dakota Ramblers.
Kevin was a loving and devoted husband, dad, and grandpa. He married Marlene Link on August 17, 1974. They were blessed with five children, Chad, Stacie, Cory, Tyler, and Tanner. Kevin and Marlene’s supreme achievement was becoming grandparents. Family was the ultimate adventure in Kevin’s life.
Kevin is forever loved by children, Chad (Mandy) Adamek, Stacie (Chris) Theis, Cory (Ashley) Adamek, Tyler (Samantha) Adamek, Tanner (Stephanie) Adamek; 14 grandchildren; siblings, Joyce (Fritz) Novak, Jerry (Lavonne) Adamek, sister-in-law, Kate Adamek; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Kevin home in Heaven is his wife, Marlene; granddaughter, Abigail Mae Adamek; parents: infant sister, Grace Adamek; and brother, Ronald Adamek.
