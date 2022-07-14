Obituary for Kevin R. O'Keefe

Kevin Richard O'Keefe, age 68, of Shakopee, died unexpectedly on July 12, 2022, at his home, after continued health issues. He was born on May 25, 1954.
"Death is peaceful, life is harder." ~ RIP, brother.
Kevin is survived by his siblings, Maureen O'Keefe (Tammie Barcomb), Greg O'Keefe (Colleen Dubisar), Craig (Lois) Kocon, Kent (Kathi) Kocon, Mark (Sandy) Kocon, Mary Kay (Bob) Baden, and Maureen (Mike) Kurvers; numerous nieces and nephews; many other family and friends; and his beloved cat, Whisper.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Howard O'Keefe, and Patricia (O'Keefe) and Stan Kocon.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.