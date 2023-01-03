Obituary for Kevin Schmitt

Kevin Schmitt, age 51, of Henderson, formerly of Jordan, passed peacefully at his home on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022.
A time of gathering will be held on Tuesday, January 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, January 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a prayer service at 11 a.m., all at Ballard Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan. Deacon Michael Daly will preside. Kevin will be laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery.
Born at Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague on May 24, 1971, parents Steve and Helene (Luce) Schmitt celebrated the birth of their son Kevin Michael Schmitt. The first of their four children, Kevin was raised in Jordan, where he attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and Jordan High School. From a young age, Kevin enjoyed spending time with his cousins. They spent countless hours exploring the junkyard searching for car and dirt bikes parts. This inspired a lifelong love of mechanics for Kevin.
Following his 1989 graduation from Jordan, Kevin worked at the Red Owl (now Rademacher’s) as a bag boy. From there he went on life’s adventures! Kevin worked a variety of jobs throughout Minnesota—body work, mechanic work, metal manufacturing, and most recently maintenance at Bongard’s Creamery. He always had a story to share about his experiences…and stockpiles of Bongard’s cheese to share as well in the last few years!
In the 1990’s, he started following the Shaw Band and became good friends with band members. Kevon was always there to help anyway he could repair vehicles for the guys. He somehow got the nickname Night Train.
Late 90’s employment took him to Sturgeon Bay, WI, where he worked for Bay Shipbuilding Co, building freighter parts and repair work during the off-season. While in Wisconsin, Kevin made many lasting connections with a group of fellow bikers known as the Titans. A group of “good guys,” who loved to ride and often did fundraising runs for charity.
Kevin settled in Henderson upon returning to Minnesota and easily made new friends and reunited with the old ones, He enjoyed fishing, some hiking and mostly riding his Harleys, being a bachelor, he turned into a pretty good cook too!
Diagnosed in 2020 with Mesothelioma, Kevin completed treatment that extended his life for a few more years. During this time, Kevin continued riding his motorcycle to appointments and to visit family. Generous and kind, he always checked in on his parents and helped as needed. Kevin also made a habit of stopping by at dinner time! Kevin had a big heart—he would help anyone, anywhere, anytime. Kevin believed in sharing kindness in simple ways whether it was tipping well or sharing an encouraging word. His sense of humor and sarcasm were always nearby.
Kevin is loved and missed by his parents, Steve and Helene Schmitt; siblings, Kyle Schmitt, Kent Schmitt, and Karla Schmitt; beloved niece and nephews; many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Greeting Kevin in Heaven are his grandparents and many other relatives.
