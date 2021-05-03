Obituary for Kim G. Glieden

Kim Gregory Glieden, age 63, of Chaska, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
The visitation will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, May 6 at St. Therese Church 18325 Minnetonka Blvd, Wayzata, Deephaven. Visitation is at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Kim was born on March 27, 1958 in Gaylord, MN, to Peter and Diana (Trocke) Glieden. Kim graduated from Arlington-Green Isle High School in 1976 as a three-sport athlete. He continued to play football at Golden Valley Lutheran College, Yankton College in South Dakota and Mankato State University. While at Golden Valley he also had a stint on the basketball team playing for the late Flip Saunders. On September 24, 1988 he married Sandy Schmitz in Rockville, MN. They have three beautiful children. Kim was employed at Adolfson & Peterson Construction for 42 years. He loved spending time with friends and family, fishing, hunting, playing bags, cribbage, darts and bingo. He recently developed a passion for making cornhole boards. He battled cancer on three occasions, each 17 years apart. Baseball was his passion. Kim played for the Arlington As for 30 years winning three state championships, then later being inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2008. Staying in the game, Kim umpired for the next 20 years. Rounding all three bases through the last three years, he is now safe at home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Peter and sister-in-law Cindy Koshiol.
Survivors include loving wife, Sandy; children, Cory (Cassandra Kranz), Carly, Garett (Dana Rossebo); mother, Diana; siblings, Craig (Rita) Glieden, Corinne (Greg) Kubal, Kathie (Cliff Jones) Glieden; In-Laws, Ed and Joanne Schmitz, Judy Neu, Kathy (Troy) Lentner, Jeff (Sherri) Schmitz, Amy (Keith) Simon; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.