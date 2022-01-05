Obituary for Kimberly A. Kerr

Kimberly A. "Kim" Kerr, age 56, of Huntingburg, IN, formerly of Minnesota and North Dakota, passed away at 10:56 a.m., on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.
She was born April 25, 1965, in Grand Forks, ND, to Carmon Titus, Jr. and Eileen (Skytland) Thompson; and married Robert R. Bob Kerr on June 23, 1984, in Velva, ND. Kimberli was a former school bus driver and current owner of Kims Koffee in Huntingburg. She was known as a giving person and proud supporter of the Boy Scouts. Kim enjoyed dragonflies, butterflies, shopping and traveling. Kim shared a special bond with her sister, when together Kristin was Thelma to Kims Louise.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Nadine Skytland.
She is survived by her husband, Robert R. Bob Kerr of Huntingburg, Ind.; three children, Samantha (partner, J.D. Groff) Kerr of Huntingburg, IN, Joshua (spouse, Lindsey) Kerr of Rochester, MN and Ashlie (partner, Kimberly Flores) Kerr of Huntingburg, IN; father, Carmon Titus Jr. of Fargo, ND; mother and father, Eileen and Terry Thompson of Huntingburg, IN; three siblings, Carmon (spouse, Julie) Titus III of Belle Plaine, Kristin Rademacher of Glencoe and Benjamin (spouse, Anne) Thompson of Chaska; three grandchildren, Michael Kerr, Elizabeth Kerr and Jayme Kerr; seven nieces and nephews, Ailisha Titus, Keegan Titus, Jeremiah Titus, CJ Kaeyla Rademacher, Layne Thompson, Kaden Thompson and Opie Thompson; and by numerous friends and family.
Memorial services for Kimberli Kerr will be held at 2 p.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, January 15 at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Friends may call for visitation at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, the day of the service.
