Obituary for Kimberly Jo Loring

Kimberly Jo Loring, age 51, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, December 30, 2022.
A celebration of Kim’s life will take place on Saturday, January 21 at 11 a.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. A time of gathering will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to services. Friends are also invited to join the live stream at the following link: Kim's Celebration of Life. (Meeting ID: 822 1212 6332 / Passcode: 053122). Friends are encouraged to wear yellow, Kim’s favorite color, to her celebration of life. Following the service, everyone is welcome to join the family for a continued celebration of Kim at her home.
Kim was born in Great Bend, KS, to Larry and Joan Vink on June 1, 1971. Kim immediately lit up the room she entered and impacted many people. She was a joyful soul with a personality to match. She filled her home with warmth and kindness, which was essential to her. We want her celebration of life to be full of vibrancy, color (yellow), and her favorite music. We will miss her greatly.
Kim is loved and missed by her husband, Eric and their sons, Zach Loring (Amanda Arensdorf) and Luke Loring; sisters, Marilyn Fairchild, Jane Rice, Brenda Wilson; sister-in-law, Norma Vink; in-laws, Butch and Cheryl Loring; brother-in-law, Thane (Emily) Loring; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and devoted friends. Kim is preceded in death by her parents; Larry and Joan Vink; brother, Richard Vink, and her brothers-in-law, Ron Fairchild, George Rice, and Greg Wilson.
To all of Kim’s friends: You have shown kindness in multitudes—through your words, your actions, and your presence. Thank you for your love and support throughout Kim’s journey. Our family is forever grateful for each and every one of you.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to support Mayo Clinic Cancer Research. Donations to The Mayo Clinic Cancer Research can be made directly or sent to Eric Loring. Donations can also be sent via Venmo to @loringe.
