Obituary for Kirk C. Rickert

Kirk C. Rickert, age 53, of Prior Lake, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Edina.
Kirk was born on April 7, 1967 in Mountain Lake, MN the son of Carl and Deloris (Paulsen) Rickert. Kirk graduated from Mountain Lake High School class of 1985 and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Mankato State in 1989 beginning his career in commercial aviation.
Kirk went on to be a pilot for Meseba Airlines where he met the love his life, Lisa. They married June 6, 1998 and became parents to Sydney Nicole in 1999 and Matthew Kirk in 2004. Kirk went on to work for Northwest / Delta Airline where he became an official Captain Kirk.
He was an avid Vikings Football fan and thoroughly enjoyed his seats at U.S. Bank Stadium. One of Kirk’s favorite pastimes was riding his Harley and his annual trips to Sturgis. Kirk’s smile will be forever remembered by all that knew him. He was a devoted husband and father, incredibly loyal friend, kind hearted soul, and adoringly loved his family. Kirk will be deeply missed by all and lovingly remembered.
Kirk is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughter, Sydney; son, Matthew; sister, Michelle (Chuck) Yeary; aunts, Jo (Jim) Schoning, Helen Westfall, and Ester Janzen; uncle, Hal Rickert; nephews, Paul (Stephanie) Travis and Joel (Melissa) Travis; many cousins and friends. Kirk is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Deloris; sister, Paula Krogh.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. **Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required.** Funeral service will be on Friday, October 23 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Live streaming of the service will be on this Facebook page: Schmidt Funeral and Cremation. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Prior Lake. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society.
