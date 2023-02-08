Obituary for Kitty Hamilton Lindall Mohr

Kitty Hamilton Lindall Mohr, passed from this earth January 27, 2023, in the presence of family.
Kitty was a mother who was widowed with young children and gave them a life of exploration and adventure. She had a vivacious and intellectual spirit, was a generous culinarian who turned the ordinary into extraordinary, a voracious reader who loved the library and could tackle the most complex crossword puzzle with ease (and in pen!). Kitty loved gardening, golf, travel, snowbirding, and was very involved in her community and church.
She is survived by her three children, her brother, niece and six grandchildren.