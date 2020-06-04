Obituary for Konstantin I. Albantov

Konstantin Ivanovich Albantov, age 83, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home.
Konstantin was born in Crimea, Russia, on January 15, 1937, the son of Ivan and Zinaida Albantov.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Raide. Survivors include his daughter, Zina; sons, Pavel, Alexander and Valentin; and grandchildren, Ivan and Alena.
He served in the Navy, and worked for the railroad.
Private Funeral Service was Wednesday, June 3, 11 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, (952) 445-2755.
