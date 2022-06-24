Obituary for Kristine G. Westerholm

Kristine Gail (Keith) Westerholm, age 61, of Chaska, died peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Celebration of Kristine's life will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2 to 6 p.m. at the Turtles 1890 Social Centre, 112 Lewis Street South, Shakopee.
Kristine was born January 15, 1961 in Watertown, SD to William and Gloria (Riley) Keith, one of four daughters. She attended St. Louis Park High School in St. Louis Park. She married Thomas Westerholm on October 10, 1980 in Minneapolis. They had three children. Thomas and Kristine have been residents of Chaska since 1982. She was employed as a day care provider and also worked at Cardinal I.G. in St. Louis Park. She enjoyed puzzles and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Kristine loved cooking, and hosting get togethers.
She was preceded in death by her father, William.Survivors include her husband, Thomas; children, Susan (Eric) Mahnke of Chaska, Thomas (Amelia) Westerholm of Chaska, William (Cheryl Madden) Westerholm of Chaska; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Aliyah, Blair, Tucker, Matthew and Parker; mother, Gloria Keith of St. Louis Park; sisters, Kim (Robin) Pregler of New Hope, Karla (John) Holm of Fosston, Kelli (Michael) Stoerzinger of Stillwater; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.