Obituary for Kristine J. Orf-Carlson

Kristine Jean Orf-Carlson, age 59, of Shakopee, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
She was born in St. Paul, MN, on July 14, 1962, the daughter of Roger and Jean (Olson) Orf. Kristine worked in finance in many different industries throughout her career.
She enjoyed camping, especially at Fish Lake Campground. She was the Minnesota Vikings biggest fan, loved a good movie or show, and her dog, Isabelle, was her best friend. Kristine was a person who loved to make people laugh with her many facial expressions and silly personality.
Kristine was a mother, daughter, grandma, and sister, who absolutely loved her family. She is survived by her daughters, Stephani (Nick) Moonen, and Tanya (Jeff) Delbow; grandchildren, Nolan, Grant, Blake and Jackson Moonen, Olivia and Owen Delbow; parents, Roger and Jean Orf; sister, Kari (Kevin) Johnson; nieces and nephew, Alex (Keith) Gulbro, Parker Johnson, and Savanna Orf. She was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy R. Orf.
Visitation Thursday, July 14, from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Please help celebrate Kristine by wearing purple or your favorite Vikings shirt. Memorials preferred to National Alliance on Mental Illness “NAMI” or Minnesota Recovery Connection “MRC”.
