Obituary for Kristine Lamp

Kristine “Kris” Munson Lamp went home the evening of Saturday, June 3, surrounded by family in South Elgin, IL.
Born Kristine Ida Munson June 25, 1930, in Moline, IL, she was weeks shy of her 93rd birthday which she shared with her firstborn twin sons Robert (Judith) and Richard (Jenny) , the latter of whom passed away far too soon at age 32 due to melanoma.
She is preceded in death by her adoring husband of nearly 60 years, Gustav “Hank” Lamp. With him she built her family of five children: Robert and Richard, Lucy Lamp, Jeffrey (Angela) Lamp, and Leslie (Don) Coons. In turn she was blessed with many grandchildren Kristy (Erik) Powers, Jeffrey (Rieko Yamanaka) Shreve, Johanna Shreve, Kristen (Adam Sunderland) Lamp, Katherine (Marek Poliks) Lamp, Allison and Douglas Coons, and Jordan (Jennah) Lamp and Julia Lamp. She also had a gaggle of great-grandchildren: Alexander and Nick Powers, Alaina and Nora Sunderland, and Deirdre Lamp.
The youngest daughter in a family of four older brothers, Kris grew up in Davenport, IA. and later a country house in Montpelier, IA. At age 16, Kris' mother died of breast cancer which was devastating. Shortly before her mother died she met Hank on a blind double date and he was a great comfort to her. They were head over heels with each other from the start. Hank and all four of Kris’ brothers had recently returned from deployment in WWII. Kris attended Northwestern University in Evanston, IL for two years where she studied home economics. In 1949 she married Hank and they set out on their glorious life adventure together. They lived in many states across the country due to Hank’s career as a sales manager. Kris was adept at making each house they lived in a welcoming home for her family
After losing their son Richard “Dick” to aggressive cancer far too young, Hank retired early to spend more time with remaining family. They put down roots in Prior Lake in a home in the country with several flower and vegetable gardens, a horse, a goat, a dozen turkeys, four dogs and a cat, along with visiting family and grandchildren. After that they built a home with a wooded area and wildlife in Savage where they lived for many years. Kris and Hank were active in their church, volunteered in the community together, walked daily around the lake and went on many long cross country road trips visiting family.
Kris was an accomplished quilter, seamstress, writer and master gardener. Sharp as a tack until the end, she remained active in these interests. She wrote and published several books including My Companion, Dogs Just Make Life Better and A Few of My Favorite Things, a project initiated by her granddaughter-in-law Rieko Yamanaka, who lovingly illustrated the book with over 40 paintings. At the age of 90 Kris wrote and published her last book, Stepping Stones. Kris designed and sewed marriage quilts for her grandchildren and quilts to welcome new babies. In 2021, Kris moved in with her daughter Leslie Coons’ family in South Elgin, IL. There she joined Trinity Vineyard Church, active to the end. Kris had a container garden on the patio, ongoing sewing projects and baked many apple pies.
Her life was celebrated June 15 at the Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home, 5000 West 50th &, MN-100, Edina, MN 55436. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with an 11 a.m. service followed by a reception.