Kristine Marie Kilmer, age 45 of Lake Forest, IL, passed away suddenly Friday, May 29, 2020 at Skokie Hospital.
She was born on July 8, 1974 in Shakopee, MN to the union of Lyle and Roberta (Greene) Crider. She was a graduate of Shakopee High School, class of 1992, and received a Bachelor’s Degree from the University on Minnesota in music therapy. Later she attended cosmetology school at Mario Tricoci in Libertyville. Kris was a member of Christ Church in Lake Forest.
Adoring mom of Jonny Kilmer (18) and Daniel Kilmer (15). Loving and precious daughter of Lyle and Roberta Crider of Shakopee, MN. Devoted sister of Beth (DJ) Kennedy of Chanhassen, MN and Mitchell (Naomi) Crider of Fargo, ND. Treasured aunt of Seth, Sean, Syd and Rebecca Kennedy, Harrison and Julia Crider and Camden and Sydney Raley. Cherished niece to many.
Krissy was the brightest spot in our lives. She would bring people together, no matter where they were from or who they were, from creating exquisite meals for friends and special gatherings to cutting hair for people who were homeless. Anyone in Kris’s presence felt deeply loved and cherished. She had a way of spreading JOY – this overflowed from her spirit and this was the theme of her life. She was able to take in any situation and make it beautiful ~ as so many have said, “to know her was to LOVE her and to be LOVED by her.”
Because Krissy’s life encompassed loving and caring for so many others, it seems best to share some of the thoughts others have expressed during this time in an effort to encompass some portion of who Krissy was ~ beautiful soul, joyful, great listener and supportive, so generous and giving, faithful, vibrant, best entertainer, biggest sweetheart, ability to make people feel connected in seconds, Pinterest mom, amazing cook, talented musician, eternal optimist and cheerleader, loved her boys so fiercely, everything we ever wanted in a friend, always there to listen . . . and lastly, because of Kris, we laughed a little harder, cried a little less and smiled a whole lot more. This is our Krissy ~ we know this is not the end, and we hold on to the day when we can be held in her loving arms once again.
A private memorial service was held on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Use this link to watch the virtual memorial service, https://youtu.be/GbmRe3sLCZw
The family welcomes donations to the Franciscan Outreach, A Path from Help to Hope (717B West 18th Street, Chicago 60616) as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers. This is an organization that provides assistance to the homeless, where Krissy previously spent time serving this community.