Obituary for Kurt E. Teich

Kurt “Boone” Edwin Teich, age 64, of Robbinsdale, MN, died of natural causes on March 8, 2021.
A memorial service will be on March 13 at 10 a.m., at Olivet United Methodist Church, Robbinsdale, with a private burial at Valley Cemetery, Shakopee. Memorials are preferred and can be mailed to the funeral home.
Kurt was born to Roy and Marlys (Luebke) Teich. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1974 and Concordia College (Moorhead) in 1978. Kurt pursued a major in business, and a love for music, he accepted a job in Keyboard Sales at Schmitt Music. Kurt also enjoyed playing and singing bluegrass, writing music, and participated in several bands. He liked boating, fishing, spend time with family and committed to his faith.
Kurt married Jill Engeswick in 1980 and were blessed with three daughters and a grandson. Eventually, they divorced, and he began working as a Loan Specialist for Wells Fargo. Kurt met Julie Welter and enjoyed their adventures. He had a good sense of humor and positive outlook, despite many challenging life issues.
Forever loved by daughters, Sarah (Tom) Borger, Emily (Alex) Krasny, Laura (Mikel) Teich; grandson, Xander Krasny; girlfriend, Julie Welter; sisters, Carol (Doug) Snell, Judy (Vern) Pauly, Joyce Kasper, Shirley (Paul) Halvorson, Jan (Brian) Pals, Katie (Kent) Lawrence; other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents; brothers, Dave (Mary), Keith, and brother-in-law, Gary “Goose” Kasper.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation proudly served the Teich family.