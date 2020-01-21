Obituary for Kyle J. Hegna

Kyle Jason Hegna, age 56, of Chaska, died tragically on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Grand Rapids, MN.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 10:30 a.m. at Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 2020 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen, with Pastor Josh Nelson and Pastor Chester Hoversten officiating. The visitation will be Friday, January 24, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the service at church. Casketbearers will be Eric Aarseth, Todd Daubenberger, Brad Carver, Kent Hoversten, Jon Gruenhagen, Terry Gruenhagen and Brett Stubson. The burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska. Donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association in honor of Kyle.
Kyle was born January 21, 1963 in Mankato, the older of two sons to Wayne and Carolyn (Hanson) Hegna. He was baptized in Mankato, and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe, MN. He graduated from Glencoe High School in 1981. He then graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN, in 1985 and then went on to William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul and received his Juris Doctor.
On August 1, 1987 he married Patricia Boesche at First Lutheran Church in Glencoe. They had two daughters, Chandler and Kinsey. In 1989 Kyle was a founding partner of Wilkerson and Hegna Attorneys at Law in Edina. Kyles family always came first, but he loved any outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, water sports, snow skiing, boating, biking and playing bags. He also loved traveling, coaching girls basketball, playing cards, and spending time at the cabin on Ossawinnamakee Lake.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patty; daughters, Chandler of Minneapolis, Kinsey of Chaska; parents, Wayne and Carolyn Hegna of Pequot Lakes, MN; brother, Corey (Lauren) Hegna, children Jacob and Emily of Austin, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, JoAnn Eskelson, Gerald (Nancy) Boesche, Alan (Shelia) Boesche, Susan (Tom) Boesche, Mark (Chris) Boesche, Kevin (Gayle) Boesche, Robert (Nancy) Boesche - and their families; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.