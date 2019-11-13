Obituary for Kyle M. Helgestad

Kyle Monroe Helgestad, age 26, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in San Diego, CA.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 7 p.m. with family receiving friends 4 to 7 p.m. all at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. There will be a luncheon following at the Chaska VFW. The inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Kyle was born April 4, 1993 in Waconia, MN, to Mikeal and Colleen (Norberg) Helgestad. He graduated from Chaska High School in 2011 and entered the United States Navy. He served on the Theodore Roosevelt flat-top aircraft carrier, in San Diego, CA. He enjoyed ice-fishing, hockey, baseball and football.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Colleen.
Survivors include his father, Mike; grandmothers, Linda Norberg of Chaska, JoAnn Helgestad of Windsor, VA; uncles, aunts, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements were with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.