Obituary for Lance Brackee

Lance Brackee, age 49, of Chaska, formerly of Lake City, MN, passed away at 212 Medical Center in Chaska on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Lance was born to Jerry and Linda (Koopman) Brackee on December 12, 1970, in St. Paul. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1989. Lance then attended Dartmouth College in New Hampshire where he graduated with degrees in Engineering and
Bio Medical Engineering. His success on the Dartmouth Football Team lead him to play in Japan and semi pro-football. He married Melissa Whipple on July 19, 1997, in Lake City at the Bethany Lutheran Church. They lived in the Twin Cities and later moved to the Chaska area. Lance worked at Digital River in Eden Prairie as a Senior Systems Engineer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and sports of all kinds. He was always known to have a story or joke to share and able to bring a smile to everyone he met. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and friends. Lance enjoyed life 150%!
Lance is survived by his wife, Melissa; three children, Hunter, Logan and Megan; brother, Joel Melton of Yuma, AZ.; four sisters, Johnnie Faye Byrnes of Harrisburg, PA., Cindy (Blaine) Fessler of Raytown, MO., Amy (Craig) Dery of Lees Summit, MO., Faith (Dustin) Almsted of Independence, MO; mother, Linda Brackee of Lake City; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Brackee.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery in Lake City, Pastor Steven Frentz will officiate. Visitation is Monday, August 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mahn Family Funeral Home Anderson – Peterson Chapel Lake City. Online condolences can be sent to www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
In Accordance with the Minnesota Covid 19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required at all times.