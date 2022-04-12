Obituary for Larry A. Heuer

Larry Arthur Heuer, age 80, of Chaska, formerly of Chanhassen, died peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society of Waconia, after a 6.5 year battle with cancer.
Larry was born July 15, 1941 in Watertown, to Arthur and Luella (Goede) Heuer, one of four children. He graduated from Central High School in Norwood, the class of 1959, and then received a degree in Finance from Mankato State University. On May 22, 1976 he married Joyce Birkholz in Lester Prairie. They had two daughters. Larry retired in 2002 from US Bank after 30+ years in the banking industry. After his retirement, Larry and Joyce would spend a portion of the winter in Maui which became their home away from home. They made so many memories and lifelong friends while they were there. Larry never sat still, he had so much energy. During the summer, he spent hours outside tending to his gardens and yard. They were picture perfect. You could also find him lounging in the pool with family and friends or walking his beloved dog, Bentley. In the winter, he was always working on indoor house projects to make sure his home was HGTV ready. He loved playing cards, dominos and was interested in real estate and cars. He had a sweet tooth and frequently made trips to Fleet Farm for gas and all types of gummi treats. Larry always had a smile on his face, it was contagious. He was the proudest husband, Dad and Papa. Nothing brought him more joy than his granddaughter, Lauren. His face would light up the minute she would walk into the room. She stole his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Marjal Prehn and brother-in-law, Gene Birkholz. Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce; daughters, Andrea (Chad) Engel of Chanhassen, Kim Heuer of Chanhassen; granddaughter, Lauren Engel; brothers, Donnie Heuer (special friend, Joyce Heckman) of N.Y.A., Leslie (Dee) Heuer of Chaska, Leon Heuer of N.Y.A.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Betty Lou (Lowell) Wolff, Gordon (Doreen) Birkholz, Doris (Chester) Dammann, Robert (Nancy) Birkholz, Glenn Prehn (special friend, Jan); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 11 a.m. at the Living Christ Lutheran Church, 820 Lake Drive, Chanhassen, MN, with Pastor Mark Tewes officiating. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service. In honor of Larry’s love of Maui, please wear your favorite Hawaiian attire.
Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.