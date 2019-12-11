Obituary for Larry Brueske

Larry Brueske, passed away December 10, 2019, after years of battling lung cancer, at the age of 75.
Larry was born in Wimbeldon, N.D. to Albert and Lauretta Brueske. He is the oldest of six children and graduated from Wimbeldon in 1962. He lived in Fargo, N.D. before moving to Prior Lake in 1971. He worked at Allis Chalmers Implements in Bloomington until 1982 when he started his own lawn equipment and service business in Prior Lake.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife and brother, Rick, riding his ATV, hunting prairie dogs, and looking out at the wildlife in his back yard and on his pond.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Brueske; children, Brad Brueske (Mary), Brett Brueske, and Brenda Brueske Kolve (Allan Kolve); step-daughters, Kim Johnson (Bill) and Barb Meissner and six step grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Beverly, Diane Schlect (John), Judy Bauman (Bob) and brothers Doug Brueske(Merri) and Rick Brueske and by many nieces and nephews.
Services at Friendship Baptish Church, 17741 Fairlawn Ave, Prior Lake on Friday, December 20 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour before. Lunch will follow. Memorials or donations can be sent to Lung Cancer Research www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org.