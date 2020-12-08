Obituary for Larry Burgess

Larry Burgess, age 97, of Shakopee, passed peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at The Legacy of Farmington, in Farmington.
A private family service will be held honoring Larry. He will be laid to rest at the Shakopee Catholic Cemetery. Condolences cards can be addressed to the family and mailed to Ballard-Sunder 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352, to be distributed to the family.
Lauren Clair was born on May 13, 1923, in Fairmont, MN, to Lauren Clair and Stella Caroline (Hillestad) Burgess. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Larry married Virginia “Jean” Marie Dols on September 7, 1948, in Shakopee. They were blessed with six children.
Forever loved, Larry will remain in the hearts of his children, Carol (Steve) Hanson, Mary Jo Burke, Kathy (Jim) Gilliland, Ron (Tami) Burgess, James (Deb) Burgess; daughter-in-law, Judy Burgess; many grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren; sister, Lillian Roe; other relatives and friends.
There to greet Larry home in heaven is his wife, Virginia; son, Bob Burgess; son-in-law, Jim Burke; parents, Lauren, and Stella; siblings, Margaret Tesdahl, Milo “Mike” Burgess, John Burgess, Marian Rieffer, and Carol Borchardt.
