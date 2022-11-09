Obituary for Larry F. Behnke

Larry Frederick Behnke, of rural Carver, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was 80 years old.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, November 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine and one hour prior to the Celebration at church. Celebration of Life was 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9 at St. John Lutheran Church. Interment with Military Honors will be in the Oakwood Cemetery.
Larry was born to Fred and Erna (Gruenhagen) Behnke on November 19, 1941, in Scott County. He attended Jordan High School, graduating in 1959. Larry was a beloved veteran, as he served in the Army during 1963-1964, stationed in Korea.
Larry was a gifted athlete, as he played baseball and wrestled for Jordan High School. He also excelled in slow-pitch softball for the Gotha Gophers/Dahlgren Teams. Other activities he enjoyed were golfing, bowling and playing cards (Sheephead). Most of all, Larry loved his deer hunting getaways, and was proud to serve as tent security and head chef for his crew. He was also a life member of the VFW and American Legion.
In 1977, Larry started his own business, Behnke Screw Machine Products, in his home garage. He worked extremely hard, and over time, his little machine shop became abundantly successful. Larry and LaVonne sold the business in 2006 and finally Larry began his long-awaited retirement. He immediately began traveling with his wife to the southern states of Florida, Texas and Arizona. They eventually chose a final snowbird location in Mesa, AZ, to soak in the warm weather during the winter months.
Larry met his wife, LaVonne Schultz, when he was on leave from the Army, at the Paradise Ballroom in Waconia in December of 1965. Their undeniable chemistry led them to marry 13 months later on January 28, 1967. Incredibly, Larry and LaVonne were married for an astounding 55 years! They had three children and four grandchildren.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Erna Behnke, his oldest sister, Delores Schlueter and her husband, Burnell Schlueter, brother-in-law Jim Richards, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Norman (Hope) Schultz, Arlene (Lloyd) Lindemeier, Harlan Schultz, and Harold (Sandy) Schultz.
He is survived by his loving wife, LaVonne; Daughter Wendy (Troy) Benner, son Chad, daughter Kelly Kayvon, Grandchildren Diego & Lennon Behnke & their mother Virma Behnke, Mallory & Savannah Benner; Sisters and Brothers, Delaine Richards, twin sister Lois Gohlke, Pat (Hank) Koepp, Fred, Jr. (Barb), Sarah (Gary) Sykora, Bill, Sherrie (Mark) Simcox, Bob (Gin), and Joe (Laurie) Behnke; and sister-in-law Esther Schultz; and many nieces, nephews and friends.