Obituary for Larry J. Hullett

Larry J. Hullett, age 65, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Rochester, MN.
Larry was born in St. Paul, the son of Richard and Enez (Nelson) Hullett. He grew up in Castle Rock, MN (near Northfield) and graduated from Northfield High School. He attended St. John's University in St. Joseph, MN.
Larry was a retired plastic tooling engineer who specialized in designing products for the medical, automotive, recreational vehicle, and exercise equipment industries. His expertise was sought out for projects throughout the United States, Asia and Europe.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman, and fulfilled his retirement dream of snowbirding in his RV and seeing many natural wonders in the Southwest with his wife, Rose. He loved watching Vikings football and cooking elaborate meals for his family. Larry loved following family traditions - his family's German/Swedish side, and his wife's Mexican side. He was very loved and we know he'll continue to look out for Rose, his "girls," their husbands, his grandson, his siblings, and nieces/nephews forever.
Larry is survived by his wife, Rose; daughters, Ana (Rich) Kolden, Lisa (Jim) Tauer, and Kristina (Gilbert) Esteves; grandson, James Tauer; sisters, Jan (Brian) Johnson, and Rebecca (Michael) Nolan; brother, David (Cynthia) Hullett; nephews and niece, Andy (Jen), Alex (Anissa), Charlie and Luke Johnson, Daniel (Elise) and Hallie Nolan; great-niece, Zilphia Johnson; great-nephew, Finley Johnson. Larry is united in death with his parents, Enez and Richard; and sister, Deb Hullett.
Visitation Saturday, April 23, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Prayer Service at 11 a.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, MN, 55379, #952-445-2755. *Masks will be required* Private family interment All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Lakeville, MN. In lieu of flowers, family prefers memorials to Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Rochester, MN (https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC).
