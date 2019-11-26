Obituary for Larry J. Kramer

Larry J. Kramer, age 77, of Shakopee, formerly of Chanhassen, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Sunrise of Minnetonka.
Larry was born in Worthington, MN on March 24, 1942, the son of Raymond and Luella (Thiese) Kramer. He married Judy Beckman on June 20, 1964 in rural Fulda. After retirement from sales jobs, Larry became an avid poker player.
Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Judy; son, Wade (fiancé, Tami Robinson); parents, Raymond and Luella; sister, Audrey Buyse; brother, Robert; sister-in-law, Janice (Burton) Levine.
He is survived by his son, Chad; brother and sisters, Edwin, Connie (Sid) Schneph, and Cindy; niece, Kim Levine.
Visitation was on Wednesday, November 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Officiating was Pat Sheveland. Interment Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska.
