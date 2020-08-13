Obituary for Larry P. Paton

Larry P. Paton, age 75, of Eden Prairie, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020.
He was born on December 24, 1944 in Chariton, IA. Larry was married to Margaret A. Heles on August 9, 1965. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2015. Larry retired from Blue Cross of Blue Shield of Minnesota in 2002.
Larry loved being a husband, father, foster parent and grandfather. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, reading, bowling, card games, fishing, canoeing, boating, camping and laughter. His passion, though, was volunteerism. He was active in churches, specifically Church of the Risen Savior, Burnsville, as a sound technician. Larry also wrote and directed several play productions at the Port Aransas Community Theatre, Port Aransas, TX. He was an active and enthusiastic volunteer with the American Red Cross of Coastal Bend, Corpus Christi, TX, serving in numerous leadership positions. Larry served locally and nationally on many disaster operations, both large and small. In 2010, Larry was most proud of developing the annual Emergency Road Vehicle (ERV) Road-E-O, which is a regional disaster response training institute. In 2019, Larry received the American Red Cross Most Valuable Volunteer award.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, R. Gerald (Mae) Paton; brothers, Bob (Golda) Paton and Bill (Marilyn) Paton; and loving spouse, Margaret Paton.
He is survived by his daughters, Michele (Tom) Pitschneider and Christina Paton; grandchildren, Ava Sandstede, Austin Pitschneider and Daniel Pitschneider; and brothers in law, Fred (Ernest Williams) Heles and Greg (Andrea) Heles; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. all at The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. Expressions of sympathy may be made by becoming an organ/tissue donor and/or making a contribution to the American Red Cross, Coastal Bend, 4639 Corona Dr., #101, Corpus Christi, TX 78411.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee
