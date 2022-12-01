Obituary for Larry R. Menden

Larry R. Menden, age 70, of Winona, passed away at his home, Thursday, November 3, after battling cancer for over two years.
Larry was born October 8, 1952, in Shakopee, to Betty and Eugene Menden. He was the sixth of nine children. After graduating from high school, he moved to Winona to attend WSU where he completed his degree in industrial arts. He worked as a contractor for over 40 years. He was truly a talented woodworker and could fix almost anything. He was an eternal optimist and all-around good guy. He loved spending time with family and friends as well as playing golf, hunting and fishing.
Larry is survived by his wife, Dorene; sons, Brian (Alyssa) Zachary and Joseph Zachary; grandchildren Fritz, Lily, Charlie, Paige and Sam; siblings, Bill (Jean), Connie (Mike) Cooper, Tony (Jean), Dan (Mary Jo), Sue (Bill) Weckman, Rich, Deb (Miles) Lunak, and brother-in-law, Joe Marxer. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce.
Larry has donated his body to Mayo Clinic for education and research. A life celebration will be held December 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the VFW, 208 East Third Street in Winona.