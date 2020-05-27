Obituary for Larry V. Liestman

Larry Vernon Liestman, age 59, of Chaska, died unexpectedly in his home on May 21, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends and relatives will be notified.
Larry loved life and he lived it to the fullest. He graduated from Chaska High School. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter and was a proud member of the Augusta Mens Softball team for many years. He had a huge heart, was loved by so many people and he treasured his friendships. Larry had a wonderful sense of humor and was an amazing story teller. He was the family jokester and hosted Christmas Eve in his home for the entire family every year.
He had a long career in manufacturing and was currently a supervisor at Proto Labs in Rosemount, MN.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Alice Liestman, brother, Richard Liestman, brother-in-law, Ray Reynolds and nephew Breck Liestman.
Survivors include his significant other; brothers, Robert (Becky) and Allen (Dana) Liestman; sisters, Diane Reynolds , Lorraine (Ken) Melser, Karen Kahmeyer; sister-in-law, Connie Liestman; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.