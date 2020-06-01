Obituary for Lars E. Akerberg

Lars Erik Akerberg, born on January 26, 1938 in Landskrona, Sweden, passed away in his home in Victoria on Monday, May 25, 2020.
His love for life was with him up until the end. Lars years in Sweden growing up, he had a passion for agriculture, so he came to Minneapolis, to attend the Ag School at the University of Minnesota in 1959, returning to Sweden in 1961 to finish his military service as a paratrooper. He returned to the U.S. in 1964 and worked for several different Farm Implement Companies. In 1969, he moved to Windom, MN, and developed a company, Three Crown Imports, importing Swedish clogs, also developing office warehouses in Chaska. During that time he was involved with the Chaska Planning Commission, Rotary President and President of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce. He had many interests from an avid sailor, crossing the Atlantic Ocean in his own boat in 1986. He also enjoyed cross country and downhill skiing and racquetball. He was a member of the East Union Lutheran Church in Carver.
Lars was married to Nancy and blessed with three sons, John of Divide, CO, Lars (Darcy) of Carver, Kjell of Divide, CO; six grandchildren, Anna, Karl, Austin, Ericka (Josh) Henry, Logan and Cody; two siblings in Sweden, Per-Olof and Ingrid Thelin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Inga and Per-Erik, brother, Gunnar, daughter-in-law, Beth.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 1 to 4 p.m., at Field Hill Farm - Party Barn, 7205 Dahlgren Road, Chaska. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation, 920 East 28th Street, #100, Minneapolis, MN 55407.
