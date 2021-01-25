Obituary for Laura L. Walker

Laura Lee "Laurie" Walker, age 61, of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Shakopee.
Laurie was born on January 3, 1960 in Minneapolis, the daughter of James Lambrecht and the late Donna (Struck) Lambrecht Walsh. Laurie grew up in Excelsior, where she enjoyed playing ditch and bombardment, going downtown and buying penny candy and going to the beach. She graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1978. She married Thomas Walker in 1980 and during their marriage they welcomed two great sons together, Nicholas and Peter. In 1998, after being apart for many years and by many miles, she was reunited with her twin sister, Cheryl, and they shared an unbreakable bond ever since, just enjoying life together.
Laurie was an artist and her hobbies changed over the years, from bicycling, creating a board game, quilting and wood burning, and in her later years, writing and illustrating childrens books with Cheryl. They even had one of their books published. She also loved to bake and share her cookies with everyone she loved.
She often said the greatest thing that ever happened in her life was having her two sons, Nicholas and Peter. In 2018, she also became Gramma Laurie to her granddaughter Isabella. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her two sons and her granddaughter.
Laurie is survived by her sons, Nicholas (Abby) Walker and Peter Walker (Megan Urness); her father, James Lambrecht; sisters, Cheryl Lambrecht, Sandy Lambrecht, Shayla Lambrecht; and granddaughter, Isabella Walker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Donna Walsh; and brother, Bobby Lambrecht.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 28, from 12 to 2 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Livestreaming of the service can be viewed at the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook page, beginning at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be at Valley Cemetery in Shakopee. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
