Obituary for Laura M. Hron

Laura Mae (Harvey) Hron, age 89, of Chaska, former longtime resident of Carver, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 14, 2021, 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. The visitation will be on Thursday, May 13, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home,
200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. The inurnment will be at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, Carver.
Laura was born November 16, 1931 in Chanhassen Township, to Matthew and Agnes (Hudinski) Harvey, one of five children. She was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska and graduated from Guardian Angels Catholic High School. On December 5, 1951 she married James Hron at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Carver. They had six children. She a worked at Carver Dairy Store and also was co-proprietor of Harveys in Carver for 13 years. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, traveling with her husband to different states, cats and was an avid MN Viking and Twins fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James (2018), parents, brother, John Harvey, sisters, Lois Luebke and Margie Anhalt.
Survivors include her loving children, Jim (Carrie) Hron, Lonnie (Pat) OConnor, Lindee (Larry) Satterfield, Paul (Patty) Hron, Jeff (Lori) Hron, Monica Hron (Greg Segler); 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Helen) Harvey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.