Obituary for Laura M. Rief

Laura Mae (Ramaker) Rief, age 82, of Chaska, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 12, 11:00 AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. The inurnment will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska, with a luncheon to follow.
Laura was born June 29, 1939 in Shakopee, to Herman and Helen (Unterburger) Ramaker, one of eight children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Shakopee, and graduated from Shakopee High School. On June 2, 1962 she married Roger Skip Rief at St. Marks Catholic Church, Shakopee. They had twodaughters. She has been a resident of Chaska since 1962. Laura worked at Super Value, Green Giant and as a receptionist at Chestnut Realty in Chaska and Scott County Government Center in Shakopee for many years, retiring in 2003. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards, polka music, reading, garage sales, Hallmark movies, loved her chocolate and sweets and was quite a wine connoisseur. She also spent time at the Lodge in Chaska, playing bingo. Her husband Skip died in 2016.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Skip, sisters, La Vearl, Dolly and Tuddy.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Janelle Rief of Victoria, Jolene (Timothy) Spencer of Victoria; five grandchildren, Bryan (Tata) Haasken, Jessica (Colin) O’Brian, Kristi (Cory) Herrmann, Conlan Spencer, Nicholas Loots; one great-grandson, Xander; siblings, Gladys Busch, Shirley Lambrecht, Darlene Kerber and James (Jeanne) Ramaker; sister-in-law, Joan Rief; many other relatives and friends.
