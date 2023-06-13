Obituary for Lauren O. Johnson

Lauren Olivia Johnson, age 24, of Carver, died unexpectedly on June 7, 2023, at her home.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 19, 11 a.m. at East Union Lutheran Church, 15180 Co. Rd. 40, Carver. The family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Lauren was born June 8, 1998 in St. Louis Park, to Paul and Kelly (McGraw) Johnson, the middle child of three. She graduated from Chanhassen High School in 2016. She was employed as a teacher for pre-school children.
Lauren Olivia was one of a kind. Her smile was big enough to brighten a room and bring joy to those around her without saying a word. Everyone who knew her loved her, what’s not to love? She laughed, smiled and effortlessly brought joy to every situation. Her endless energy was a great asset when she worked as a CNA in a retirement community. Lauren wanted to be a nurse to help support those in the world who needed her the most but ultimately found her calling in working with and teaching little people. All of the lives she touched were better for it.
Lauren loved nature. She was able to find peace floating down the river and sitting for hours on the ice hoping to catch a fish, which she often did. She found peace swinging in a hammock and hiking a mountain. Lauren’s time on Earth was short but she made the most of it. Her mark has been left on anyone who met and loved her. She gave everything she had to live her best life everyday.
Survivors include her parents, Paul and Kelly; siblings, Nicole Johnson and Carter Johnson of Carver; niece and nephew, Dakota and Charlie; grandparents, Sandy McGraw and David Johnson.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.