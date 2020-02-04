Obituary for Laurie A. Tolzmann

Laurie A. Tolzmann, age 57, of New Prague, died peacefully after a five year battle with cancer on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Laurie was born on December 30, 1962 in Owatonna to David and Laurel (Kavitz) Bathel. She graduated from Prior Lake High School and attended Normandale Community College. She worked as an administrative assistant for the tribal government for 26 years. Laurie married the love of her life, Jeffrey B. Tolzmann on January 14, 1994 in New Prague. Honoring her daughters service to our country, Laurie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid quilter and belonged to the Prairie Quilters of the New Prague Area. She loved crocheting and could create something easily in an evening.
She enjoyed cooking and canning, and a good garage sale. When she was healthy, Laurie loved being outside. She and Jeff enjoyed traveling together and always found themselves exploring areas off the beaten path; favorite spots included Hawaii, Alaska, and New Mexico. Although she was sick with cancer, she was still able to enjoy time with her grandchildren.
Laurie is survived by her loving husband, Jeff of New Prague; children, Laura (Anthony) Atchison of Lonsdale, MN, Lucas Shipman of Baudette, MN, Kristina Tolzmann of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Holden, Wessen, Silace, Hunter, Victor, Zoey; Father, David Bathel of Baudette, MN; brother, David Bathel of Baudette, MN; Sister, Wendy (Doug) Holmstrom of Grantsburg, WI.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Laurel Bathel.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, February 11 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Prague with Pastor Ben Hilding officiating. Visitation will take place at church from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Lunch will follow the service in the fellowship hall.