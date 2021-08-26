Obituary for Laurie L. Schmidt

Laurie Lee Schmidt of Jordan, passed away on August 19, after an eight and half-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.
Laurie is survived by parents, Larry (Pat) Schmidt and Irene (Zoltan) Sari; as well as siblings, David, Emily, and Annie Schmidt and Aaron (Shannon) Sari.
Laurie graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1982. She was an integral part of the Jordan Middle School special education department for the past 16 years.
Funeral service Monday August 30 at 1 p.m. at Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park, both in-person and live-streamed at www.westwood.church/watch-funeral. Visitation an hour prior to the service. The reviewal will be held at Huber Funeral Home, 16394 Glory Ln in Eden Prairie, on Sunday August 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Frauenshuh Cancer Center, Animal Humane Society, or Feed My Starving Children are preferred.