Obituary for Laverne E. Dueffert

Laverne E. Dueffert was 97 years young when she entered God’s loving arms peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at St. Gertrudes.
Born on September 3, 1922 in Jordan. Laverne was the daughter of Joseph C. and Anna (Klingberg) Mickus. Laverne grew up in Jordan with her sister Ruth and two brothers Gilbert and Florian. Laverne was known to most people as “Babe”. She was the youngest of the family and that is where she got her nickname. Her Grandchildren and great-grandchildren always referred to her as “Grandma Babe”.
She attended school and graduated from Jordan High School in 1940. After graduation she worked for The County Agent doing office work, during WWII she worked at Honeywell for 4 years.
Laverne and Edward were married January 18, 1947. When Ed first suggested that he wanted to live on Spring Lake, where his parents owned a lot, Laverne was anything but enthusiastic, she thought it was too rugged out there and wanted to live in Minneapolis. But after they moved there she said, “I wouldn’t live anywhere else”. For six years she and Ed intermittently helped out at the Dueffert Spring Lake grocery store owned by Ed’s parents, Adeline and Bill. The swanky Spring Lake Ballroom once stood across the street from the Dueffert home and both Ed and Laverne worked at the ballroom. Before working at the Ben Franklin when it opened in November 1974 (where she was known as the candy lady) Laverne worked for a number of other local businesses, among them Scott-Rice Telephone filling in the front desk for Lil Groth, Torkelson Drug as a clerk. MTS system doing assembly work.
Laverne and Ed lived and raised their 3 children for 50+ years in Spring Lake prior to moving to an apartment in Shakopee where they resided for 10 years and then moved on to the Gardens in Shakopee.
Ed passed away July 17, 2012, Laverne continued to live at the Gardens until October 2019 when family decided that she should be moved to St. Gertrudes as they felt she needed more help which she would not admit, where she spent her last days.
Laverne loved her family so much and was always interested in all of our lives and what was going on with each of us. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always wanted to know what was going on with each of them.
She will be loved and deeply missed by children, Allen (Elaine) Dueffert of Bloomington, Bruce (Cheryl) Dueffert of Northfield, Connie (Joe) Kane of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Tim Kane, Luke Dueffert, Matt Dueffert, Kari Driggs, Megan Karner and four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Dueffert of Prior Lake; sister-in-law, Margaret Mickus of Dubuque, IA.
Laverne is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; grandson, Todd Kane; brothers, Florian Mickus, Gilbert Mickus and sister, Ruth Siegmund.
We would like to thank all the staff at St. Gertrudes and the Gardens and Jackie Tewes, NP, Jennifer Hunt MD, Joelle E. Van Valkenburg, NP and all the staff at the Shakopee Allina Clinic for all the love and care they showed for our mom.
Celebration of Life will be held March 9, 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 5634 Luther Dr SE., Prior Lake, MN with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. A private interment at Ft. Snelling at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.