Obituary for LaVerne J. Abraham

LaVerne Joy (Lenzen) Abraham, age 90, of Carver, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 26, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, with Pastor Greg Snow officiating. The family will receive friends 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. also at the church. There will be a private family inurnment at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska.
LaVerne was born November 27, 1932 in Cologne, the daughter of Carl and Elsie (Buckentine) Lenzen. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver. She attended District #4 country school for six years until it closed and then attended Carver Public School and graduated from Waconia High School. She worked in Minneapolis for several years and on April 25, 1952 she married Art Abraham at Trinity Lutheran Church, Carver. Shortly after, Art was drafted into the military service for two years. LaVerne joined him at Aberdeen, Maryland for four months before he went to Korea. After Art’s military service, they started farming in the Chaska area, later purchasing a farm in the Cologne/East Union area and farmed there until 1992. They were blessed with four children, James, Kevin, Keith and Lynette. Keith died at three months of SIDS and Lynette died at age 47 of cancer. She liked helping on the farm doing field work and feeding the calves and farm chores. After Jim and Rosemary joined farming, she enjoyed working with people and was a Sr. Center Director for Waconia and Victoria and volunteered for church services at the Shakopee Prison. She also worked in the Green Giant executive offices and in the test kitchen creating new recipes and cookbooks. After Art and LaVerne retired they moved to Carver and she worked part-time at a Travel Agency and became a tour guide. Art and LaVerne got to see a lot of the United States and some countries. They did this approximately 10 years and met many wonderful people. She was a charter member of St. John’s Mary Martha Guild, was a LWML member and belonged to the Chaska VFW Auxiliary. She loved gardening and her flowers, fishing with Art, but most important was her Christian Faith and her family; she loved being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Keith, daughter, Lynette Mellgren, brother, Charles (Della and Barb) Lenzen; sister, Elsie (Clifford) Trende.
Survivors include her loving husband, Art; sons, James (Rosemary) of Cologne, Kevin (Joan) of Cologne; seven grandchildren, Jamie Abraham, Jesse (Caroline) Abraham, Ashley (Curtis) Cauley, Janelle Mellgren (Brandon Indykiewicz), Mike (Freya) Abraham, David (Amanda) Abraham, Matthew Abraham; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Karen (Hiram) Grimm of Cologne.
