Obituary for LaVonne “Bonnie” Whipps

LaVonne “Bonnie” Whipps, age 90 of Lydia, MN went home to the Lord on Monday, July 5, 2021.
A visitation will be Friday, July 9, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. A funeral service will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a visitation 1-hour prior at Lydia Zion United Methodist Church, 1026 East 205th St. SE, Jordan. Livestreaming is available through Lydia Zion United Methodist Church’s Facebook page.
Pastor Mark Chapman will preside and pallbearers will be Bonnie’s grandchildren. Bonnie will be laid to rest at Concord Hill Cemetery.
On June 28, 1931, Bonnie was born in Jordan to Victor and Lauretta (Walm) Burskirk. At the age of two, Bonnie’s family relocated to Minneapolis when her father took a job with the postal service to support the family during the depression years. From a young age, Bonnie knew the importance of faith and family. She was the proud big sister to John and James, often helping raise them.
Throughout high school, Bonnie helped at home and also worked at Sears & Roebuck. In 1949, Bonnie graduated from Central High School. Not long after, a new chapter of her life began.
While Bonnie no longer lived in Jordan, her family stayed connected to their relatives and friends there. While visiting, Bonnie was introduced to Charles “Chuck” Whipps Jr. After their first date to the movies in New Prague, Chuck and Bonnie’s love blossomed each passing week. Every Sunday, Chuck drove to Minneapolis to attend church with Bonnie and spend the day with her. On July 1, 1949, they were united in marriage at Aldrich Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis.
The newlyweds settled in Lydia, eventually taking over the Whipp’s family farm. It was a challenge transforming Bonnie from a city girl into a farm girl. While she never grew fond of milking cows or tending to chickens, she loved living closer to family. Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
As Bonnie’s family grew, so did her faith. From the first day of marriage, Bonnie and Chuck made it a tradition to read devotions and scripture daily. She was an active member of Lydia Zion UMC, especially with the UMW and book club.
A strong willed and caring woman, Bonnie is survived by her children, Lisa (Jeff Weckman) Whipps, Brian Charles (Jessica Rasmussen) Whipps; son-in-law, Jason (Heidi Jo Devasher) Allen; grandchildren, Michael (Anastasia), Christopher (Jessica), Evan (Andrea), Anna, Cameron, Ava, Tristan, Tanner, Kristine, Jacob; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Malcom, Braven, Theodore, Zayden; siblings, Pastor John (Ella Mae) Buskirk, James Buskirk; many other relatives and friends.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Chuck; daughter, Missy Allen; parents, Victor and Lauretta Buskirk; sister-in-law, Idabell Buskirk.