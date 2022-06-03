Obituary for LaVonne K. Weinzierl

LaVonne Kunigunda Weinzierl, our beloved aunt, age 90, of Shakopee, passed away on April 25, 2022, at her home.
LaVonne is survived by her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Theresa Weinzierl; sisters, Elvira Notermann, Bernice Menden, Marie Marschall, Lucille Notermann, Frances Grommesch, Evangeline Zager; brothers, Clarence Weinzierl and Florian Weinzierl.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, June 11 with visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m., both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at