Obituary for Lawrence C. Williams

Lawrence C. Williams, age 88, of Victoria passed away Friday, July, 14, 2023 at St. Benedictine Living Community in Shakopee.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Friday August 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Historic Catholic Church (8228 Victoria Drive) in Victoria with Father Robert White as celebrant. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church on Friday. Interment St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery.
Lawrence Charles Williams was born November 5, 1934 in Chaska, MN, the son of Raymond and Caroline (Welter) Williams. He attended St. Victoria Catholic School. On May 22, 1956, he was united in marriage to Elaine Fischer.
Lawrence loved the outdoors and relished spending time camping, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed playing bingo, watching NASCAR and other sports on TV. Lawrence especially treasured time with his grandchildren. He cherished having fun with them and later witnessing the arrival of his great-grandchildren
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Caroline Williams; son-in-law, Peter Meuwissen; sisters and brother, Evangeline (Cyril) Wolf, Marvin (Myrtle) Williams, Eileen (George) Salden, Jerome Williams; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Mildred Fischer.
Lawrence is survived by his loving family: wife, Elaine; children, Brian Williams, Phyllis (Kevin) Panzer, Dianne Meuwissen, Mike (Mary) Williams, Cheryl Baratto, Allen Williams; grandchildren, Sarah (Jordan) Wein, Katie (George) Walters, Zach Panzer, Jake Panzer, Andy (Evelyn Miller) Meuwissen, Stephanie (Clint) Meier, Josh (Stephanie) Williams, Molly Williams, Anthony Baratto, Sam Baratto, Carson Williams, Courtney Williams; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Gus, Fletcher, Malcome, Micah; sister Carol (Tom) Hennen; brothers Gary (Mary) Williams, Ray (Candy) Williams; sister-in-law Darlene Williams; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Audrey Fischer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com