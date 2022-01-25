Obituary for Lawrence J. Wherley Sr.

Lawrence "Larry" James Wherley Sr., age 70, of Odanah, passed away, Friday, January 21, 2022 at his residence.
He was born September 26, 1951 in Shakopee, the son of Vincent and Joyce (Buesgens) Wherley. Larry attended schools in Chaska and then served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He married Victoria Houle on May 28, 1970 in Chaska and they resided in Shakopee where they raised their family. Larry owned and operated Wherley Masonry until moving to Odanah. He had been currently working for Bad River Transit of Odanah.
Larry enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. His hobbies were 4-wheeling, watching westerns and tinkering in his shop. Many memorable days were spent working on cars with his boys and family. Larry loved his family and looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Vicky; children, Traci (Lauren Bitzan) Wherley, Tammy Wherley, Tina (Dave) Munson, Buddy (Brittany) Wherley and Tony (Corinne) Wherley; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Shannon, Drew, Cody, Alexis, Sebastian, Coen, Ethan, Brooklynn, Keira, David, Malachi, Bodhi, Nora, and Cici; brothers, Steve (Donna), Donny (Penny), Tom, Daryl (Terri) and Kevin; a sister, Judy Carlson; sister-in-law, Susan Wherley; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vince Putzer; infant brothers, Michael and Joseph; in-laws, Fred and Marian Houle; and brothers-in-law, Roger Carlson, Robert Houle, and Frederick Houle.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, January 29 at the Bad River Community Center in Odanah with David D'Aquisto officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Odanah Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the Community Center.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home