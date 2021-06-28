Obituary for Lawrence R. Gustafson

Lawrence "Larry" Richard Gustafson, age 83, of Chaska, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, surrounded by beloved family at his home.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2:30 p.m. with visitation starting at 1:30 p.m. all at Lakewood Cemetery Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis,, with Pastor Rebecca C. Freeman of Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, officiating. The burial will follow at Lakewood Cemetery.
Larry was born August 23, 1937 in Minneapolis, to Lawrence and Clara (Blomquist) Gustafson, the oldest of three sons. He graduated from Hopkins High School, class of 1955. On September 1, 1962 he married Marlene Olson in Minneapolis. They had two daughters. He was employed F & M Saving Bank, Minneapolis for 19 years. Larry and Marlene lived in Bloomington from 1968 to 1975 before moving to Cloquet, MN. He served as City Administrator of Cloquet for 24 years, from 1975 to 1999. They then moved to Chaska in 2016 where they have resided since. Larry loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marlene; daughters, Jolene Gustafson, of Apple Valley, Karen (Dean Lambrecht) Gustafson of Minneapolis; granddaughter, Isabel Gustafson; brothers, Dean (Mary) of Reno, NV, Charles (Lue) of Sarasota, FL.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska. (952) 448-2137