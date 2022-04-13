Obituary for Lawrence R. Spescha

Lawrence Raymond Spescha, age 85 of Savage, entered eternal life on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Burnsville.
Larry was born on February 6, 1937 in New Brighton the son of Christian and Magdalena Spescha. He married Carol Graff in 1963. Larry is a veteran of the United States Army and worked for Clyde Ramsden Trucking, Worldwide Company, and Ruan Transportation where he retired as a diesel mechanic. Larry never did quite retire from being a mechanic because he spent his retired years working on every small engine imaginable in his home garage.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Julie (John) Diwi and John (Jenny); grandchildren, Blake Diwi (fiancée, Christie), Jacob Spescha-Emsley (Starla) and Blake Siewert; great-grandchildren, River, Sophie and Norvina; sister, Fran Ramsden and several loving nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Magdalena; sisters, Lorraine, Genevieve, MaryAnn and Kathy.
The family would like to thank Levita, Ronni, Andrea and Michael from Minnesota Hospice for their love, kindness and the great care Larry received.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee,
952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared with